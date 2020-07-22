Sign up
Photo 930
viceroy on bergamot
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
Photo Details
Album
The Tin
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd July 2020 10:51am
Tags
flower
,
wildflower
,
viceroy
,
wild bergamot
