Photo 1596
Cottonwood on the prairie
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
9493
photos
20
followers
2
following
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
1640
1982
3015
1257
1596
1641
1983
3016
Views
1
Album
The Tin
Camera
ILCE-7RM3
Taken
16th October 2024 10:10am
Tags
autumn
,
prairie
,
cottonwood
