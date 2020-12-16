Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1054
Goldenrod bunch gall midge
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
6699
photos
19
followers
2
following
288% complete
View this month »
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
Latest from all albums
1086
1416
2410
730
1054
1087
1417
2411
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
The Tin
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
16th December 2020 9:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gall midge
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close