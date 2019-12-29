Previous
12 Days Wild : Day 5 by roachling
Photo 2920

12 Days Wild : Day 5

We did a nice 6 mile walk near Bakewell this afternoon. We'd set out through the fog but the sun managed to break through as we walked which was nice as I've not seen any sunshine for some time! Driving home, there was still low cloud on the hills but there was also the most amazing sunset happening.

Here's there's a hint of the sunset above a layer of cloud on the left, with the low cloud to the right and behind the camera.

This tree might be familiar as it's one that has featured here quite a few times.
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Louise

ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
800% complete

Richard Brown ace
Nice tree and subtle colours :)
December 29th, 2019  
