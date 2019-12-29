12 Days Wild : Day 5

We did a nice 6 mile walk near Bakewell this afternoon. We'd set out through the fog but the sun managed to break through as we walked which was nice as I've not seen any sunshine for some time! Driving home, there was still low cloud on the hills but there was also the most amazing sunset happening.



Here's there's a hint of the sunset above a layer of cloud on the left, with the low cloud to the right and behind the camera.



This tree might be familiar as it's one that has featured here quite a few times.