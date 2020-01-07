Previous
Sunrise
Sunrise

A working day for me, Wildlings sessions are running again after a Christmas break. Getting up in the dark was a bit of a shock to the system but on the plus side, I caught the sunrise from the office this morning.
7th January 2020

Louise

