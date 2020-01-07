Sign up
Photo 2929
Sunrise
A working day for me, Wildlings sessions are running again after a Christmas break. Getting up in the dark was a bit of a shock to the system but on the plus side, I caught the sunrise from the office this morning.
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
winter
,
trees
,
sunrise
