Three Stags by roachling
Three Stags

Driving over the moor, three stags crossed the road ahead and wandered up and over the hill. I took several shots but this was (sadly!) the best with all three deer in view.

This is one of the local areas that suffered a fire in summer 2018 so not looking it's best at the moment.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Louise

JackieR ace
What a privilege to see them!!!!
January 27th, 2020  
Louise ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond It certainly was! I don't usually see them in this part of the moor and when I do see the red deer it usually not right in the middle of the day!
January 27th, 2020  
