Photo 2944
Three Stags
Driving over the moor, three stags crossed the road ahead and wandered up and over the hill. I took several shots but this was (sadly!) the best with all three deer in view.
This is one of the local areas that suffered a fire in summer 2018 so not looking it's best at the moment.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
Tags
nature
,
deer
,
outdoors
,
moorland
JackieR
ace
What a privilege to see them!!!!
January 27th, 2020
Louise
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
It certainly was! I don't usually see them in this part of the moor and when I do see the red deer it usually not right in the middle of the day!
January 27th, 2020
