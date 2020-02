Wildlings

My last Wildlings session at Lyme Park, which is a shame as I love doing the work in the south west Peak District, but when I start the new job, I won't be free for the south west Peak team anymore.



I should add this was when we were set up and ready (aside from the fire kit visible, which we set up mid session) and waiting for children to arrive, which Is why I was taking a photo and my boss was on her phone checking how many children were booked on for today!