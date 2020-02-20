Previous
Buxton by Night by roachling
Photo 2971

Buxton by Night

Impromptu dinner out this evening. Couldn't face cooking after three cold, soggy days of wildplay then a full day cleaning the house today!
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Louise

@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District.
