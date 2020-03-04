Previous
Sparks about to fly by roachling
Photo 2984

Sparks about to fly

60 year three children visiting today for our stone age session ; clay pots, cave style painting, fire steels and toasting marshmallows on the fire plus shelter building.

Lots of fun, lots of mud and my first ever marshmallow burn today (they're really quite dangerous!) so a sore and blistered finger!
4th March 2020

Louise

@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District.
