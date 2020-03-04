Sign up
Photo 2984
Sparks about to fly
60 year three children visiting today for our stone age session ; clay pots, cave style painting, fire steels and toasting marshmallows on the fire plus shelter building.
Lots of fun, lots of mud and my first ever marshmallow burn today (they're really quite dangerous!) so a sore and blistered finger!
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
Louise
ace
@roachling
fire
outdoors
learning
wildplay
