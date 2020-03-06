Taking a break

Did a couple of laps around the lake this afternoon, taking a break from the office. I've been a terrible couch potato over the last few months and found it difficult to get outdoors on non-working days, which I know is not normal for me!! Feeling better now and ready to get outdoors but of course, I've just gone back to a full time job again for a bit so don't have so much time now!! I'm making an effort to get out and moving on my office based days though (when I don't have a school booked in for an outdoor session). The sunshine helped this week for sure! Managed walks on three days and was active and outdoors with a school on another. 👍