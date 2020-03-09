Previous
Setting up by roachling
Photo 2989

Setting up

Getting ready for a school group visiting tomorrow. 60 children in this room is a squeeze! Especially when they're year 5 (age around 11!). We'll be learning about plants and trees.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Louise

@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
