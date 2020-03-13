Previous
Friday walk by roachling
Photo 2993

Friday walk

The first day all week I've managed to get out for a walk during my working day. Just a mile or so, but better than nothing.
13th March 2020

Louise

@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
