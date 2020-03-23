Working From Home Day 1

I started out working from home, but a quick email chat with the HR person meant I had to go do to head office to take my paperwork (regarding last Wednesday's photo!) to her and sort that out. Head office is shutting down today pretty much so it was probably my only chance to see her before it was too late. The visitor centre and grounds are closed to the public from today too so I took the opportunity to have a solitary walk around the site to make the most of my 30 mile journey down there.



I saw these willow catkins and heard my first chiffchaffs of the year too. Lovely to have a bit of sunshine!

