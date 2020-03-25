Previous
Working from Home Day 3
Working from Home Day 3

Another lunchtime walk from the back door for my allowed 'daily exercise. I made it worthwhile and did 4 miles as I really do need to keep moving and get in as much exercise as I can at the moment!
25th March 2020

Louise

@roachling
