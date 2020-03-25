Sign up
Photo 3007
Working from Home Day 3
Another lunchtime walk from the back door for my allowed 'daily exercise. I made it worthwhile and did 4 miles as I really do need to keep moving and get in as much exercise as I can at the moment!
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
0
0
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
3008
photos
102
followers
40
following
824% complete
View this month »
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
25th March 2020 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoors
,
walking
,
countryside
,
peak district
