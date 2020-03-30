Previous
Next
Bedtime reading by roachling
Photo 3012

Bedtime reading

30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Louise

ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
826% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
I've not read anything by David Walliams yet, though funny enough I had seen this one and thought of buying it for my eldest who's 8.
I've just started in 'The Girl of Ink and Stars', Kiran Millwood Hargrave.
April 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise