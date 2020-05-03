Previous
Wild Garlic by roachling
Photo 3045

Wild Garlic

Got out for another walk today... said hello to some cows, saw lots of flowers, picked up a lot of litter... It was between two photos today - this one or some yellow dung flies on a fresh cowpat! This one won on the grounds of better focus!
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Louise

ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
Photo Details

Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Picking up a lot of litter?! Is it that bad, what a pity.
May 3rd, 2020  
