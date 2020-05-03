Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3045
Wild Garlic
Got out for another walk today... said hello to some cows, saw lots of flowers, picked up a lot of litter... It was between two photos today - this one or some yellow dung flies on a fresh cowpat! This one won on the grounds of better focus!
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
3045
photos
100
followers
39
following
834% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd May 2020 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
spring
,
outdoors
,
wild garlic
,
ramsons
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Picking up a lot of litter?! Is it that bad, what a pity.
May 3rd, 2020
