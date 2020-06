Bee tubes

I didn't go out until later in the evening today when things had cooled down a bit. I spent the evening tinkering with the new wall - I've added some bee tubes to the terracotta pipes we put in it and started filling some of the smaller holes with mini pine cones and hay. I need to think of other materials to stuff other spaces with now.



Also sat outdoors for half an hour with a cup of tea at dusk :)