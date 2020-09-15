Previous
Sunshine by roachling
Sunshine

Managed to walk to the bank to pay in a cheque for Jasper and took a path through the park... couldn't pay in the cheque though as my name was written incorrectly on it 🙄
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Louise

@roachling
Shepherdman's Wife ace
That looks a very pretty park to walk through. Shame about the cheque.
September 17th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
pretty
September 17th, 2020  
