Low cloud

Final photo of the year, taken on a walk this afternoon, looking over to the hills.



Thanks to those of you still visiting / commenting here and I'm sorry I've not been able to do the same much for the latter half of 2020... I just don't get the time at the moment.



2020 was my 9th year here so I feel like I should carry on for 2021 now to make it 10 years! On the other hand, I get so little time, perhaps I should call it a day?! I'm not sure... I'll just continue to take photos where I can and see how things go...



Happy New Year



