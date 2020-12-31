Previous
Low cloud by roachling
Photo 3287

Low cloud

Final photo of the year, taken on a walk this afternoon, looking over to the hills.

Thanks to those of you still visiting / commenting here and I'm sorry I've not been able to do the same much for the latter half of 2020... I just don't get the time at the moment.

2020 was my 9th year here so I feel like I should carry on for 2021 now to make it 10 years! On the other hand, I get so little time, perhaps I should call it a day?! I'm not sure... I'll just continue to take photos where I can and see how things go...

Happy New Year

31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Louise

ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
