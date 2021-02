Still Frozen

The ice looks very thin but is actually still a few inches thick.

I got 9.7 miles in the bank today :) I walked to my parents house, stopped there for a Jasper-feed pitstop and then got on the canal and walk around 7 miles, before getting a lift home from where I'd got to!

I'm not really a fan of canal walks, but this one gives me some variety of route and is pushchair friendly, which is the top priority for walks at the moment, so I'm doing a fair bit of canal side walking this month!