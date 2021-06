Another day of work

Totally forgot about taking a photo, all I have is this snap of the number sheet to send to my boss at the end of the session, so that's my photo today!



It had been nice to dip a toe back into work this week, the only downside was that Jasper was unwell for the first time ever on the days I had work for the first time in ages 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ I got 2 hours sleep (not even in one chunk) last before a 9am-3pm session that I was leading and driving the kit too but I made it on time and got through the day.