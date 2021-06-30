Previous
View from the Roaches by roachling
View from the Roaches

A working afternoon for me, should have been leading a Toddler Trek, we had people booked on to it but nobody turned up!

Sorry, another mass upload but I'm caught up to the end of June now!
30th June 2021

Louise

