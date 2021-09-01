Sign up
Photo 3530
Elder berries
In the garden this evening, a few moments of sunshine in a an otherwise grey and dull day.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
nature
outdoors
garden
berries
elderberries
