Carsington Water

Jasper's first visit. We attended a Derbyshire Wildlife Trust Nature Tots session.



A little strange, the last time I was here (December 2019) I was doing an odd bit of work for DWT ... my contract with them was lost in a post-covid restructure so there's no more work for me but it's great that I can take Jasper along to events (and I caught up with a few familiar faces too.).