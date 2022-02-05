Sign up
Photo 3686
A few minutes in the garden today
Drew a few squiggles, did some sweeping and had a little play with the hosepipe.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
Louise
ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 1 year old. Now in my 11th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera...
Tags
1000hoursoutside
,
toddlerlife
