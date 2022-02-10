Previous
Next
Step by roachling
Photo 3691

Step

"Step" is a word Jasper has been saying for a long time - it was amongst his first words in fact, when walking up strairs / steps, stepping over anything, climbing... he still says it often now!

Todays time outside included these rocks at a play area.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 1 year old. Now in my 11th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera...
1011% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise