Moss by roachling
Photo 3697

Moss

The last of my lunch time wildplay club sessions today, toasting marshmallows and making hot chocolate. The moss caught my eye on nearby pile of wood.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 1 year old.
Dixie Goode ace
This is lovely. If you turn it one way it looks like an evergreen forest. This way it almost seems like fancy embroidery on a vest or bodice. Almost abstract.
February 17th, 2022  
