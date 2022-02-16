Sign up
Photo 3697
Moss
The last of my lunch time wildplay club sessions today, toasting marshmallows and making hot chocolate. The moss caught my eye on nearby pile of wood.
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
1
1
Louise
ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 1 year old. Now in my 11th year of 365!
3690
3691
3692
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
Tags
nature
,
outdoors
,
moss
Dixie Goode
ace
This is lovely. If you turn it one way it looks like an evergreen forest. This way it almost seems like fancy embroidery on a vest or bodice. Almost abstract.
February 17th, 2022
