A rare event

Jasper had a two hour afternoon nap! More often than not, the best I get is a half hour nap mid afternoon so this felt like a real treat to have a bit of time to read and drink hot tea!



I'm just catching up after getting a couple of weeks behind. Life feels too busy but I'm clinging on! Apologies, I just can't prioritise 365 / viewing and commenting right now but I'm keeping my project going for myself and one day hope to do better!