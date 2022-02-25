Previous
Today's workplace by roachling
Photo 3706

Today's workplace

Lovely day for a wildlings session. It was a busy one, this was taken before our little people arrived!
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Louise

@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 1 year old. Now in my 11th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera...
Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
That was a lovely day for it.
March 5th, 2022  
