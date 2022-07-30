Previous
Offerings by roachling
Photo 3859

Offerings

Jasper went to the park with his dad and came back clutching this bundle of sticks. They went from his hand straight into this little pot... a couple of days of table decoration.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

