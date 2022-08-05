Previous
Morning light by roachling
Photo 3865

Morning light

A sense of autumn in the air and the light this morning. Took this on my work phone then messaged it over to my personal phone, so not the best capture.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 1 year old. Now in my 12th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
