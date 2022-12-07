Sign up
Photo 3993
On my way to work
The first of the cold days. -4°c roughly but a beautiful day. Running a wreath making workshop today - I hate working with adults!
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
0
0
Louise
ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 2 year old. Now in my 11th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
