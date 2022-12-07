Previous
On my way to work by roachling
Photo 3993

On my way to work

The first of the cold days. -4°c roughly but a beautiful day. Running a wreath making workshop today - I hate working with adults!
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Louise

