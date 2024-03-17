Previous
Derwent Dam by roachling
Derwent Dam

I took Jasper to see the Derwent Dam and Ladybower reservoir today. He's obsessed with world war 2 and in particular war aircraft, including Lancasters, which practised dropping the bouncing bombs here 80 years ago.
