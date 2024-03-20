Previous
Late finish by roachling
Late finish

Due to some after school sessions, I've had a lot of late finishes this year. Today I didn't leave the office untill 6:15pm, but caught this lovely evening light on the rocks and heard a tawny owl calling somewhere amongst those trees too.
20th March 2024

