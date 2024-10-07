Previous
Teasel haul by roachling
Photo 4568

Teasel haul

Finally got around to cutting the hedges and I also chopped some teasels down and collected 81 heads. No idea what I'll do with them but seemed worth saving for work wreath workshops if nothing else.
Louise

