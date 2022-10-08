Previous
Hunters moon by robboconnor
Hunters moon

First attempt at the moon with new camera Fuji xt4 + tamron 18-300
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Robb Oconnor

@robboconnor
Living in Eastbourne,in England I’m mid fifties used to photograph a lot when I was younger, then life got in the way, now I’ve decided...
  • My 365 day project to reinvigorate my hobby
  • X-T4
  • 8th October 2022 8:55pm
