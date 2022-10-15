Previous
Battersea power station,London by robboconnor
Battersea power station,London

Last night was the grand opening of the new project with housing,office, retail, and food outlets. Taken from the far side of the river Thames while on my break last night. Taken with iPhone 11
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Robb Oconnor

@robboconnor
Living in Eastbourne,in England I’m mid fifties used to photograph a lot when I was younger, then life got in the way, now I’ve decided...
