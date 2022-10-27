Previous
St Paul’s cathedral London by robboconnor
St Paul’s cathedral London

St Paul’s at night. Taken with my IPhone 11 on Thursday night. Taken from the south bank on a warm summer like evening for the time of year. This was a snapshot from my phone with no editing at all. I was amazed at the result
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Robb Oconnor

@robboconnor
Living in Eastbourne,in England I’m mid fifties used to photograph a lot when I was younger, then life got in the way, now I’ve decided...
