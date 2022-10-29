Previous
Airbus through the trees by robboconnor
Airbus through the trees

A shot from my fuji XT4 of an Airbus A380 descending into London Gatwick airport. It was at 12000 feet at a distance of about 10 miles away. Shot with the Tamron 18-300 zoom lens
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Robb Oconnor

@robboconnor
Living in Eastbourne,in England I’m mid fifties used to photograph a lot when I was younger, then life got in the way, now I’ve decided...
  • My 365 day project to reinvigorate my hobby
  • X-T4
  • 29th October 2022 12:32pm
