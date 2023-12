"Big Heart"

Photo of the day... "Big Heart"

Distillery District, Toronto, Canada

© Rob Falbo



The “Big Heart” stands 14 feet tall and 12 feet wide. Fabricated out of hot rolled steel, it was created as a visual reminder to put love into everything we do.



"The Distillery District is a National Historic Site containing 40 Victorian buildings and hundreds of industrial artifacts that collectively recall Canada’s industrial past and the proud history of the former Gooderham & Worts Distillery."



(Excerpt from self guided tour information)