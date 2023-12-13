Sign up
Previous
274 / 365
Santa
Photo of the day...Santa
© Rob Falbo
Some more regal and festive stuff for the season.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
274
photos
28
followers
70
following
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
13th December 2023 10:28am
christmas
,
the
,
happy
,
jolly
,
‘
,
holidays’
,
‘tis
,
season’
