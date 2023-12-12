Previous
Corso Italia ~ Toronto by robfalbo
Corso Italia ~ Toronto

Photo of the day... Corso Italia
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo (2023)

Memories and experiences of a certain time or place remain crystal clear for life, especially during the holidays.

Awesome storefront at Tre Mari Bakery located at 1311 Saint Clair Avenue West in Toronto.
12th December 2023

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Bucktree ace
The black rotary wall phone and the clock radio bring back memories.
December 11th, 2023  
