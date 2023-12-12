Sign up
273 / 365
Corso Italia ~ Toronto
Photo of the day... Corso Italia
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo (2023)
Memories and experiences of a certain time or place remain crystal clear for life, especially during the holidays.
Awesome storefront at Tre Mari Bakery located at 1311 Saint Clair Avenue West in Toronto.
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
home
family
food
memories
toronto
Bucktree
ace
The black rotary wall phone and the clock radio bring back memories.
December 11th, 2023
