Photo 417
International Firefighters Day.
Photo of the day… Firefighters Day
Vaughan, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Today is International Firefighters Day.
Thanked everyday and celebrated every year on May 4th.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
0
2
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
417
photos
95
followers
257
following
114% complete
Views
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
canada
,
firefighters
,
firefighter
,
vaughan
,
firefighters day
