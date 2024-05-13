Sign up
Previous
Photo 426
Marten River
Photo of the day... Marten River
Temagami, District of Nipissing, Canada.
© Rob Falbo
"Out of the darkness into the light"
About 420 km north of Toronto, Marten River is considered the gateway to the Temagami area. It is known for its crystal waters and fishing.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
1
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
nature
,
water
,
peace
,
beauty
,
river
,
lake
,
fishing
,
parks
,
ontario
,
nipissing
,
canada.
,
temagami
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
May 13th, 2024
