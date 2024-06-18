Sign up
Previous
Photo 462
Golfers loves green.
Photo of the day... Golfers loves green.
© Rob Falbo
"No other game combines the wonder of nature with the discipline of sport in such carefully planned ways. A great golf course both frees and challenges a golfer's mind."
~ Tom Watson.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
2
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Corinne
ace
Idyllic!
June 18th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Such a stunning photo… yes a golfers dream… so my brother tells me
June 18th, 2024
