Photo 461
Wasaga Beach
Photo of the day.., Wasaga Beach
Wasaga Beach, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Time wasted at the beach is time well spent...
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
sky
blue
water
sun
fun
beach
summer
Robert Allan Bear
Great wide-angle! Beautiful lines and tones and light. Nice work, Rob.
June 17th, 2024
