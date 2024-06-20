Sign up
Previous
Photo 464
First Day of Summer
Photo of the day...First Day of Summer
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Today is the first day of Summer. the time of year when barbecues and beach trips reign...
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
canada
summer
island
toronto
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful cityscape photo and natural framing
June 20th, 2024
