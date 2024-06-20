Previous
First Day of Summer by robfalbo
Photo 464

First Day of Summer

Photo of the day...First Day of Summer
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Today is the first day of Summer. the time of year when barbecues and beach trips reign...
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful cityscape photo and natural framing
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise