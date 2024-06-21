Previous
"Take Your Dog to Work Day" by robfalbo
Photo 465

"Take Your Dog to Work Day"

Photo of the day... "Trucker"
Mississauga, Ontario Canada
© Rob Falbo

This guy takes his job seriously.

National Take Your Dog to Work Day is celebrated annually on the Friday following Father’s Day (June 21).
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise