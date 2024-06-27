Sign up
Previous
Photo 471
Taylor’s Cooperage
Photo of the day... Taylor’s Cooperage
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Immerse yourself in the 1860s and explore an authentically re-created country village at Black Creek Pioneer Village.
This structure (c. 1850) was originally located in Paris, Ontario. Coopers produced barrels, casks and buckets. It was relocated at BCPV in 1976.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
canada
,
history
,
toronto
,
ontario
,
black creek pioneer village
Mark St Clair
ace
Thanks for adding the history with this capture. It makes it even more special!
June 27th, 2024
