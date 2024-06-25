Previous
Italy advanced to Round of 16...

Photo of the day… EURO 2024
© Rob Falbo

Celebrations spill out onto Woodbridge Avenue after Italy’s advance to the knockout stage of Euro 2024 after drawing Croatia 1-1 yesterday.
